Top Story CP
Champagne campaigns for Security Council in Trudeau’s place at Caribbean summit
OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne wrapped two days of meetings at a summit with Caribbean leaders saying he’s confident he was campaigning among “family” for support for Canada’s election to the United Nations Security Council.
Champagne replaced Justin Trudeau at the Barbados event because the prime minister chose to stay in Canada to address ongoing protests over Indigenous land rights and a B.C. pipeline.
Champagne told reporters in a conference call on Tuesday that his hosts would have preferred to see Trudeau but the close ties between Caribbean countries and Canada stood him in good stead as he pressed for support.
Canada is competing against Norway and Ireland for two temporary seats up for grabs at the UN’s most powerful body.
The secret ballot occurs in June for a two-year term starting in 2021, and while winning political promises is key, there is no guarantee those will transform into actual votes.
Champagne accompanied Trudeau on his recent trip to Africa and a German security summit where they were campaigning for support.
“I leave Bridgetown with a renewed sense of commitment towards the Caribbean. As many of them have said, this is family,” said Champagne.
Many of the leaders of the 15-country bloc known as the Caribbean Community or Caricom have personal connections with Canada, including studying here, he said.
They also view Canada as a strong candidate to “amplify” their regional interests when it comes to climate change and economic issues, he said.
Canada will need at least 128 votes in the 190-plus UN General Assembly but it faces tough competition from both Norway and Ireland, which both spend more on foreign aid and peacekeeping.
Africa is a key bloc with 54 voting countries. Trudeau’s recent trip to Ethiopia and Senegal was meant to address a perception that Canada had forgotten about the fast-growing continent in recent years.
But Canada is campaigning from a stronger position in the Caribbean, said Adam Chapnick, a Royal Military College professor and author of the new book “Canada on the United Nations Security Council: A Small Power on a Large Stage.”
“As for Champagne and Caricom, I can say that some states will likely be disappointed that the PM cancelled his personal appearance. That said, Caricom, as a whole, has typically been a consistent supporter of ours and I’m not sure what Ireland and Norway would have to offer them to change this,” said Chapnick.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2020.
Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press
Top Story CP
The latest on protests across Canada in support of anti-pipeline demonstrators
Here is the latest news on protests across Canada over a natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia:
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he spoke with British Columbia Premier John Horgan to discuss the impact of infrastructure disruptions caused by blockades across Canada.
Trudeau says in a news release that he and Horgan “agreed on the importance of resolving the infrastructure disruptions caused by blockades quickly and peacefully, and of continuing to address underlying issues in the spirit of reconciliation.”
He said he and ministers “will continue to reach out to premiers and Indigenous leaders to bring this situation to a resolution as soon as possible.”
———
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who has been critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s response to the anti-pipeline blockades across the country, tweeted he’s convened a conference call Wednesday of premiers.
Moe, who is chairman of the Council of the Federation, said in the tweet that he’s taken the step due to “a lack of federal leadership in addressing this ongoing illegal activity.”
A spokesman for the premier said in an email that Moe made the decision following requests from a number of premiers.
———
Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says Carolyn Bennett, the minister in charge of Crown-Indigenous relations, has spoken with hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation.
Bennett had invited the chiefs, whose opposition to a natural gas pipeline has sparked solidarity protests and blockades across the country, to meet in an effort to reach a peaceful resolution.
Miller says the ministers clearly see a path forward and there is “modest and positive progress” toward de-escalation.
But he said the situation is evolving hour-by-hour and it would be loathe to share what they spoke about.
———
The RCMP say they are aware of a request to remove a mobile policing unit from an area in northern British Columbia where they enforced an injunction against pipeline opponents this month.
Staff Sergeant Janelle Shoihet says discussions are underway with respect to possible next steps.
She says any options will have to be discussed with all stakeholders.
Out of respect for those discussions, she says RCMP have nothing to share at this time.
———
A Wet’suwet’en hereditary house chief says he won’t meet with federal or provincial cabinet ministers until the RCMP removes a mobile unit from their First Nation’s traditional territory.
Chief Woos of the Grizzly House says all hereditary chiefs are in agreement and he accuses the RCMP of being “bullies” and threatening pipeline opponents.
Under the Wet’suwet’en traditional governance system there are 13 house chiefs and five senior clan chiefs.
Carolyn Bennett and Scott Fraser, the federal and provincial ministers in charge of Indigenous relations, sent a joint letter to the hereditary chiefs asking for a meeting with the goal of reaching a peaceful resolution to the impasse.
The RCMP say an exclusion zone has been lifted in the remote area where they arrested 28 people while enforcing an injunction but their community industry safety office will remain in place and they’ll continue “patrols of the corridor to ensure everyone’s safety.”
———
Canadian National Railway Co. is temporarily laying off about 450 workers at its operations in Eastern Canada.
CN says the layoffs will affect operational staff, including employees working at Autoport in Eastern Passage, Moncton, Charny and Montreal.
The Montreal-based freight transporter says the situation is “regrettable.”
CN says it’s had to cancel about 400 trains as a result of blockades erected in solidarity with the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation, who oppose development of a natural gas pipeline that crosses their traditional territory.
———
Via Rail says passenger service will resume throughout southwestern Ontario later this week.
The company says routes between Toronto and Windsor, Niagara and Sarnia will be up and running Thursday morning.
Thursday will also see Via resume service between Ottawa and Quebec City.
Trains remain suspended in most of the rest of Canada, including a key stretch of Via’s most profitable corridor running from Toronto to Ottawa and Montreal.
———
One of the investors buying a stake in the Coastal GasLink pipeline says it remains committed to the deal despite protester blockades that have shut down railway lines in large parts of Canada.
Alberta Investment Management Corp., which looks after more than $115 billion in public sector pension funds for the province, agreed with American partner KKR in December to buy a 65 per cent interest in a deal that’s expected to close in the first half of this year.
AIMCo spokesman Denes Nemeth says the corporation has confidence that the pipeline developer can deal with the current situation and ensure the project is completed successfully.
———
The federal minister in charge of Crown-Indigenous relations says she’s waiting on an invitation from the Wet’suwet’en hereditary clan chiefs to meet in their community.
Carolyn Bennett says a meeting had been proposed at the end of the month, but she would like to meet as soon as possible to discuss a peaceful resolution to the conflict over a natural gas pipeline that has spawned Canada-wide protests.
The Wet’suwet’en hereditary clan chiefs have been silent about whether they are open to a joint meeting with Bennett and B.C. Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser since the minister publicly stated interest in such a gathering yesterday.
The meeting was originally proposed by a hereditary chief with the neighbouring Gitxsan First Nation, and Wet’suwet’en chief Na’moks said on Sunday they would only participate as witnesses.(The Canadian Press)
————
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says anti-pipeline protests by “radical activists” are a warm-up act in the next battles against the Trans Mountain expansion project and the proposed Teck Frontier oilsands mine in northeastern Alberta.
Scheer told Parliament that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has encouraged these types of protests by cancelling other projects based on political considerations.
Scheer says every person has the right to free speech, but nobody has the right to hold the Canadian economy hostage.
Scheer says it’s time for the government to step in to do something about the protests that have been blocking rail traffic for more than a week.
———
Police responded to the Victoria-area home of B.C. Premier John Horgan this morning when anti-pipeline protesters blocked his driveway.
Members of the group Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island said Monday they would attempt a “citizen’s arrest” to show support for Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and disrupt the provincial budget, due to be delivered later today.
Four RCMP vehicles were called to Horgan’s home in Langford where two people were lying across the driveway while others stood in the street.
The two in the driveway were taken into custody, and Horgan left for the legislature a few minutes later accompanied by his security detail.
Opposition Leader Andrew Wilkinson condemned the protesters’ actions, saying no one should ever feel unsafe in their home or workplace. (CTV, The Canadian Press)
———
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is listening to those opposed to construction of a natural gas pipeline through traditional Wet’suwet’en territories in northwestern B.C.
Trudeau addressed Parliament as it resumed today, saying the protests and their consequences represent a “critical moment” for the country as protests flare over the multibillion-dollar project.
But he also says a solution will not be quick or simple.
He says he is extending his hand to the Wet’suwet’en and Mohawk nations as his government continues to work on a path forward, one that he says “cannot afford to fail.”
———
Business groups are calling on the federal government to take steps to immediately restore disrupted rail service.
Dennis Darby, C-E-O of Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, says the situation is “beyond serious.”
The group estimates that goods worth about 425-million-dollars are being stranded every day the blockade continues.
Darby says it will take three to four days of work to recover from a single day of disruption.
His message is underscored by Maple Leaf Foods president Curtis Frank, who says Canada exports 60 per cent of its pork products and needs an urgent government response to resolve rail blockades.
———
An emergency debate will be held in the House of Commons tonight to consider the blockades set up in support of Wet’suwet’en leaders opposed to a pipeline project in their traditional territory.
The NDP and Bloc Quebecois successfully lobbied Speaker Anthony Rota for the debate.
It will allow MPs to discuss the stoppage of rail traffic in eastern Canada and on-again-off-again blockades at roads, bridges and ports elsewhere.
A revision to the Commons agenda was announced this morning.
———
The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is calling for calm and constructive dialogue to ease tensions over a British Columbia pipeline and the nationwide protests the project has spawned.
National Chief Perry Bellegarde says governments and industry need to give the time and space to work with the Wet’suwet’en.
Hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation oppose the pipeline through their traditional territory, though it’s received approval from elected band councils.
Bellegarde says it’s vital that honest political activism not be criminalized.
———
Via Rail is preparing to resume part of its passenger rail service as anti-pipeline protests continue to shut down freight and passenger train routes in much of the rest of Canada.
The company says partial service will be resume Thursday to and from Ottawa and Quebec City, with a stop in Montreal.
Almost all other Via trains, except for the Sudbury-White River and Churchill-The Pas routes, remain cancelled.
Protesters have blocked rail lines in several parts of Canada to show solidarity with hereditary Wet’suwet’en chiefs opposed to construction of the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline through their traditional territories in northwestern B.C.
———
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2020
The Canadian Press
Top Story CP
Concerns raised over Saskatchewan ban on sex offenders changing names
REGINA — Questions are being raised about the Saskatchewan government’s denying sex offenders the ability to legally change their names.
The province has released details about an order of council passed by cabinet that says anyone requesting a name change will be required to undergo a criminal record check.
More than 20 sexual offences — ranging from those committed against children to sexual assault and incest — will disqualify a person from doing so.
Criminal defence lawyer Aaron Fox says sexual offenders are already tracked under Canada’s national sex offender registry, so the legislative change is mostly window-dressing on the province’s part.
The Justice Ministry says Saskatchewan is the first province to refuse a request to change names because of a criminal record.
Justice Minister Don Morgan says sex offenders should not be able to change their names to avoid public scrutiny and the change is being made to protect vulnerable people.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2020
The Canadian Press
sun12jan(jan 12)2:00 pmsun22mar(mar 22)5:00 pmAnne Frank: A History for Today opening at Red Deer MAG(january 12) 2:00 pm - (march 22) 5:00 pm mst Red Deer Museum & Art Gallery Address: 4525 - 47A Avenue, Red Deer
sun02feb(feb 2)7:00 pmsun15mar(mar 15)8:00 pm7:00 pm - (march 15) 8:00 pm Festival Hall, 4214 58 St, Red Deer, AB Event Organized By: Country Pride Dance Club
I’m going back to Boulder Hut
Insurance rate increases absolutely unacceptable: NDP Critic for Service Alberta
Red Deer’s 2020 Family Day Guide!
Premier Kenney wants to share this video with the nation: A message from BC MLA Ellis Ross
Trending
-
Travel1 day ago
I’m going back to Boulder Hut
-
Community9 hours ago
Corb Lund and A Night At The Ranch in support of Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation
-
Business1 day ago
Junktiques – Home Decor – DBA Business Spotlight
-
Top Story CP2 days ago
Ottawa eases speed restrictions imposed after Saskatchewan derailment
-
Top Story CP2 days ago
Telus and affiliates tell customers they’ve already met Liberal rate-cut pledge
-
Top Story CP2 days ago
Federal emergency group meets on pipeline protests as rail blockades continue
-
Top Story CP1 day ago
National standards for coronavirus protection to be reviewed, health agency says
-
Top Story CP1 day ago
Study finds ‘stunning’ lack of research into women’s heart health